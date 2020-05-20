|
|
Deborah J. Neuman
Des Moines - Deborah Jean "Deb" (Murtle) Neuman, 69, passed away at home the morning of Sunday, May 17, 2020. She was born on May 2, 1951 in Des Moines to Galen and Joyce (Loy) Murtle. Deb graduated from North High School and spent many years working in the banking industry. She loved baking, canning, reading, photography, drawing, gardening, and spending time with her beloved pets and her family. Deb was a kind and devoted person, always giving herself to others.
Deborah is survived by her husband, Thomas "Tom", parents Galen and Joyce Murtle, brother Scott (Carmen) Murtle, step-children Thad (Mandy) Neuman and Sarah (Mike) Saladino, and grandchildren Jarrod, Perry, Trey, Laila, Ava, and Landry. She was preceded in death by her daughter Kymberleah Joyce Wolcott.
Private services were held Resthaven Cemetery with a celebration of life to be held at a later date. To leave a condolence for the family, visit www.mclarensresthavenchapel.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from May 20 to May 24, 2020