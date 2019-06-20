|
|
Deborah Kay Babowitch (Lundeen)
Des Moines - Heaven gained another angel on June 9th, 2019 when Deborah (Debbie) Kay Babowitch (Lundeen), 63, of Des Moines, Iowa passed away from COPD. Born and raised in Des Moines, she graduated from Roosevelt High School and then joined the US Army. She found her dream job as a Kitchen Designer and loved helping her clients bring their visions to life. Debbie enjoyed gardening, and her beautifully landscaped yard showed it. She also loved cooking and entertaining with friends and family. Lots of laughs were had by all, and those that were lucky enough to know her, knew she had a heart of gold. Traveling became one of her favorite things to do after retiring. Florida was one of her favorite destinations, as she loved the ocean and the beautiful sunsets. She was preceded in death by her parents Donald and Cadijah Lundeen, her sister Jo Anna Nisser, and brother George Lundeen. She is survived by her husband Pete Babowitch, daughters Missy Lopez (Babowitch) and Mary Kaye Babowitch, brothers Don Lundeen Jr. and Robert Lundeen, sisters Karen Penszky(Lundeen) and Kim Scavo(Lundeen), and granddaughters Molly Babowitch, Hannah Hale, and Hailey Marinaro. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of everyone she loved. Donations can be made to Animal Rescue League of Iowa.
Services will be at the Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa on Monday June 24th, 2019 at 11am.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 20, 2019