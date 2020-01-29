Services
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
2:00 PM
Deborah L'Estrange


1957 - 2020
Deborah L'Estrange Obituary
Deborah L'Estrange

Chillicothe, MO - Deborah Ann L'Estrange, age 62, a resident of Chillicothe, MO, passed away on Sunday, January 26, 2020, at her residence.

Deborah was born the daughter of Kenneth and Yoshiko (Yaguchi) Blake on October 9, 1957, in Tokyo, Japan. She was united in marriage to Joseph L'Estrange on October 7, 1988, in Eagleville, MO. He preceded her in death on January 1, 2012. Deborah worked as a manager for Iseman Homes in Chillicothe, for many years.

Survivors include one daughter, Samantha L'Estrange and significant other Zackary Stephens of Chillicothe; three grandchildren, Zoey L'Estrange, Zayden Stephens, and Zade Stephens all of Chillicothe; one brother, Robert Blake of Colorado; one nephew, Tim Blake; and two nieces, Kendra Moore and Kacie Sandstedt. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph; and one son, J.C. L'Estrange and sister Mary Blake-Brandt.

Debbie had an open heart and was full of love and forgiveness. She was always eager to talk with family and friends and to relive the happy times in her life! She had an infectious laugh that made everyone feel happy along with her. Her family was the most important thing in her life!

Memorial services will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Overton Funeral Home in Indianola, IA, with visitation held one-hour prior starting at 1 p.m. Inurnment will be in the Indianola I.O.O.F. Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the family for the grandchildren's education fund. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 29 to Feb. 5, 2020
