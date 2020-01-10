|
Deborah Rivera
Indianola - A Celebration of Life service for Deborah Rivera, who passed away January 10, 2019 in Des Moines, after a long battle with cancer, will be held 11:00 a.m., Friday, January 17 at First Assembly of God Church, Indianola. A visitation will be held from 4 to 8:00 p.m., Thursday, January 16, at Overton Funeral Home, Indianola with family present from 6 to 8:00 p.m. to greet friends.
Deb was born in Ottumwa, Iowa to Robert and Letha Rutledge. She had three siblings; Sharon Ullrich, Brenda Powers and Rob Rutledge. She graduated from Ottumwa High School in 1971 and then graduated from Truman State University, Kirksville, Missouri in 1976 with a degree in family consumer science.
Deb married Frank Rivera and they have two sons; Nathan (Stacey Adams Rivera) Rivera; grandchildren, Emerson and Eden Rose; and son, Julian (Dr. Ashley Kent Rivera) Rivera. She was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Aletha Rutledge. Deb loved her family deeply and dearly.
Deb and Frank enjoyed many years of watching activities of their children and now grandchildren. Being empty nesters, they started fishing in Canada, enjoying 14 years of fun trips challenging each other on catching the biggest walleye. Deb also enjoyed antiquing with her sister Sharon and friend Elna, crocheting, spoiling her grandbabies, cooking, meeting her college roommates who became like sisters; Mardell, Donna and Kathy continuing that friendship over 48 years.
Deb would like for everyone to celebrate her life rather than to be sad. She had a very good and fulfilled life. Deb loved Frank with all her heart as he was an excellent caregiver. Left to live are Frank, loving husband of 39 years; sons, daughters- in-law, grandchildren and siblings; mother-in-law, Linda Rivera; brother and sisters-in-laws, nephews and nieces. Deb was a child of God and her last prayer would be that you too would know Jesus as your personal savior.
Memorials may be given in Deborah's name to MercyOne Oncology Unit to assist cancer patients. To sign an online condolence, visit our website at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Jan. 10 to Jan. 12, 2020