Deborah Wall
Norwalk - Deborah (Deb) Marie Wall passed at peace Sunday, with family by her side. A caretaker, nurse, educator, administrator and sommelier, Deb enjoyed time spent with family and friends, dancing, golfing, and being outdoors.
Deb was dearly loved and survived by her husband of 38 years, Roger; mother Mary Jo; brother and sister-in-law Jim and Debbie; brother Brian; daughters and sons-in-law Nicole and Nathan and Lindsay and Brian; grandchildren Katherine and William; and many loyal aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by her father Terry; father- and mother-in-law Al and Ila; brother Robert and grandson Colin. Deb (YaYa) will be lovingly remembered for her beautiful and strong spirit, and passion to care for others.
A service will be held at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Norwalk, IA at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 13. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the GIST Cancer Research Fund or the .
http://www.gistinfo.org
Published in Des Moines Register from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019