Services
Service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John the Apostle Catholic Church
Norwalk, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Deborah Wall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Deborah Wall

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Deborah Wall Obituary
Deborah Wall

Norwalk - Deborah (Deb) Marie Wall passed at peace Sunday, with family by her side. A caretaker, nurse, educator, administrator and sommelier, Deb enjoyed time spent with family and friends, dancing, golfing, and being outdoors.

Deb was dearly loved and survived by her husband of 38 years, Roger; mother Mary Jo; brother and sister-in-law Jim and Debbie; brother Brian; daughters and sons-in-law Nicole and Nathan and Lindsay and Brian; grandchildren Katherine and William; and many loyal aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Predeceased by her father Terry; father- and mother-in-law Al and Ila; brother Robert and grandson Colin. Deb (YaYa) will be lovingly remembered for her beautiful and strong spirit, and passion to care for others.

A service will be held at St. John the Apostle Catholic Church in Norwalk, IA at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 13. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the GIST Cancer Research Fund or the .

http://www.gistinfo.org
Published in Des Moines Register from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Deborah's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.