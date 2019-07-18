|
Debra Ann (Petosa) Leahy
Elkader, Iowa
formerly of Des Moines - Debra Ann (Petosa) Leahy, 64, died Saturday, July 13, 2019, after a courageous battle with cancer. She was born on June 9, 1955, to John and Harriet (Jeffers) Petosa in Des Moines, Iowa.
Deb worked for Nationwide and retired in 2018. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, spent countless hours volunteering for many organizations, and had a heart for rescuing animals that needed homes.
Deb is survived by her husband of 11 years, Girard Leahy who fought alongside and cared for her through this battle; children, Todd (Lora) Fraaken and Shelly (Doug) Talbot; grandchildren, Lauryn, Tyler, Jared, Kira, and Jaden; siblings, Tony (Lori) Petosa, Sue (Dennis) Cole and John Petosa; as well as numerous other beloved family and friends.
Deb was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Martha; and her late husband, Carl VandeWeerd.
Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, July 19, 2019 at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5711 SW 9th Street followed by burial at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa (https://www.arl-iowa.org).
Published in Des Moines Register on July 18, 2019