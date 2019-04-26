|
Debra Billings
Carlisle - Debra Sue Billings, 64, of Carlisle, passed away on Tuesday, April 23rd at Methodist Medical Center. Funeral services will be held at Peterson Funeral Home on Tuesday, April 30th from 4:00pm to 4:30pm, followed by visitation until 7pm. Debbie was preceded in death by her mother, Betty McAninch. She is survived by her husband, Larry Billings; her children, Marc (Shalee) Hobbs and Shelly (Todd) Krauth; her father, Rex McAninch; three sisters, Shirley (Jon) Schuttinga, Charlotte (Jack) Peterson, and Kimberly (Chris) Bell; a grandson, Christian Ohrt-Brown and nieces and nephews. Memorials may be directed to Debra's family. Online condolences may be made at www.petersonfuneralservice.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 26, 2019