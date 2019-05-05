Resources
1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Des Moines - Debra Guttormson, 57, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Wesley Acres in Des Moines.

Debra was born February 10, 1962. She worked at Wesley Acres for a few years. Before that, she worked at a number of different nursing homes during the time she lived in Des Moines. She enjoyed her work and caring for all her patients.

She is survived by her mother Pat, brother Bob, sister-in-law Lisa, and boyfriend David. She was preceded in death by her father Robert, grandfather Lyle, grandmother Eva, grandparents Palmer and Guttorm, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

There will not be any services at this time.

Thank you to everyone who cared for Debra at Wesley Acres and Mercy Hospital.
Published in Des Moines Register on May 5, 2019
