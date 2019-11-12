|
|
Debra Jean Mann
Debra Jean Mann was born September 4, 1956 in Des Moines, Iowa to Lewis J. and Elsie V. (Wilkinson) Goldizen.
Deb graduated from Indianola High School in 1974 and continued her education at Patricia Stevens College in Omaha, Nebraska, where she graduated in 1975.
In 1976 she married Ron Mann and together they had two sons Jason and Eric. They later divorced.
Deb and her family moved to Meeteetse, Wyoming in 1989, where she met John Deromedi. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends. She loved to travel with John. She always had an interest in arts and crafts, and enjoyed making things. Deb was an extraordinary cook and loved to bake. Above all things, she especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Deb went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on November 2, 2019 at the age of 63.
She is survived by her sons' Jason (Haley) Mann of Sheridan, MT, and Eric (Julie) Mann of Lovell, Wy. and six grandchildren: Jacob, Rigby, Kaia, Ryan, Heather, and Baylee. She is also survived by her mother Elsie Goldizen of Martensdale, Ia, her sister Teresa (Maurice) Hill of Norwalk, Ia, and brother Greg Goldizen (Julia Burke) of Johnson, Iowa, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends that dearly loved her.
She is preceded in death by her father, Lewis Goldizen and her grandparents.
Deb was a very special and classy lady and will be missed by all those who knew her and cared for her in her later years.
At Deb's request, the family held a private graveside dedication in Meeteetse, WY on November 6, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Martensdale Community Church or the in her name.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 12 to Nov. 20, 2019