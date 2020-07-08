1/1
Debra Kay Jones
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Debra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Debra Kay Jones

Gravois Mills, MO - Debra Kay Jones, 70, of Gravois Mills, Missouri, formerly of Altoona, passed away peacefully at home July 6th, 2020, with her family by her side.

Deb was born to the late William and Mary Hess, November 25th, 1949 in Ames, Iowa.

Deb graduated from Gilbert High School with the class of 1968. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Doug Jones, in 1982 in Des Moines, Iowa.

Deb spent the majority of her professional career in the healthcare industry at Wilden Clinic in Des Moines, and had built special relationships with her patients over the years. She had a beautiful singing voice and passed her love of music on to her four children. Deb was immensely proud of her kids, but felt her biggest accomplishment were her eight grandchildren who she adored more than life.

Deb's beautiful life will be forever remembered and cherished by her surviving family. In addition to her loving husband, Doug, she is survived by her adoring children, Crista (Ben) Eischeid of Urbandale, Tracie (Josh) Redy of Sunrise Beach, MO, Gregg Thomson of Colfax and Ryan (Elizabeth) Jones of Collins; her sister, Becky (Craig) Butler of Ames and her most special gifts, her grandchildren, Kaity, Abby, Luke, Tenley, Ava, Annison, Everly and Quinn.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be given to Compassus Hospice of Osage Beach, Missouri whose loving care made her final journey more peaceful.

Expressions of sympathy may be left online at www.kidwellgarber.com. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 8 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved