Debra Kay Jones
Gravois Mills, MO - Debra Kay Jones, 70, of Gravois Mills, Missouri, formerly of Altoona, passed away peacefully at home July 6th, 2020, with her family by her side.
Deb was born to the late William and Mary Hess, November 25th, 1949 in Ames, Iowa.
Deb graduated from Gilbert High School with the class of 1968. She was united in marriage to the love of her life, Doug Jones, in 1982 in Des Moines, Iowa.
Deb spent the majority of her professional career in the healthcare industry at Wilden Clinic in Des Moines, and had built special relationships with her patients over the years. She had a beautiful singing voice and passed her love of music on to her four children. Deb was immensely proud of her kids, but felt her biggest accomplishment were her eight grandchildren who she adored more than life.
Deb's beautiful life will be forever remembered and cherished by her surviving family. In addition to her loving husband, Doug, she is survived by her adoring children, Crista (Ben) Eischeid of Urbandale, Tracie (Josh) Redy of Sunrise Beach, MO, Gregg Thomson of Colfax and Ryan (Elizabeth) Jones of Collins; her sister, Becky (Craig) Butler of Ames and her most special gifts, her grandchildren, Kaity, Abby, Luke, Tenley, Ava, Annison, Everly and Quinn.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be given to Compassus Hospice of Osage Beach, Missouri whose loving care made her final journey more peaceful.
Expressions of sympathy may be left online at www.kidwellgarber.com
. Cremation arrangements are under the direction and care of the Kidwell-Garber Laurie/Sunrise Beach Chapel.