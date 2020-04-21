Services
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Visitation
Sunday, Apr. 26, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
Burial
Monday, Apr. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
Iowa Veterans Cemetery
Adel, IA
Debra Marie Heath

Debra Marie Heath Obituary
Debra Marie Heath

Des Moines - Debra Marie Heath, 65, passed away on April 20, 2020 surrounded by her family in Des Moines, Iowa. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 26, 2020 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway, 3601 Westown Parkway in West Des Moines with burial following on Monday, April 27th at 11:00 am at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Adel, Iowa.

Left to mourn her loss is her husband, Randy; her children, Josh (Tosha), Chris (Beth), Matt (Courtney) and Kim (Colten); mother, Mary Bernholtz; her 11 grandchildren; siblings, Dan (Shari) Bernholtz, Vicki (Jeff) Jung, Jane (Clete) Cook, Joni (Greg) Vallier, Steve Bernholtz, Jeff (Carol) Bernholtz, Jill (Roger) Brandenburg) and many nieces and nephews.

Please refer to www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com for full obituary.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2020
