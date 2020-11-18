1/1
Debra Rae Carra
1950 - 2020
Debra Rae Carra

Des Moines - Debra Rae Carra, 70, passed away November 16, 2020 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston. She was born October 27, 1950 in Marshalltown, Iowa to Francis and Maxine Reeder.

Debra is survived by her husband, Joe Carra; children, Jim (Michelle) Hamilton, Mike (Lisa Izzi) Hamilton, Anthony (Michele) Carra and Joni (Jeff) Lyon; sisters, Judith Reeder and Robin Hillabolt; and seven grandchildren.

A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery.

See full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




Published in the Des Moines Register from Nov. 18 to Nov. 22, 2020.
