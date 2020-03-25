|
|
Deena Lucille (Mallory) Adair
Deena Lucille (Mallory) Adair of Leon Iowa passed away at home on March 23rd, 2020.
Deena was born on October 26, 1963 to Dean and Virginia Mallory. She was the eldest of her surviving siblings Rick Mallory, Pam Mallory, Tammy Gomez and Penny Bos. Deena is survived by her husband Marty, two daughters Candy Tounsley and Joclyn Smith, stepchildren Megan and Brandon Adair and 8 grandchildren. Rest In Peace mama.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 25 to Mar. 27, 2020