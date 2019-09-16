|
|
Deke Gliem
Dawson - Deke Gliem, age 70 of Dawson, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at MercyOne Hospice in Johnston, IA. Memorial services will be held on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. with family present from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care in Perry. Memorials will be given to Deke's family and may be left at the Carris Family Funeral Home & Cremation Care. Online condolences may be sent at www.carrisfuneralhome.com.
Left to cherish Deke's memory are his wife Marilyn Gliem, Dawson, IA, children, Misty Schwieso, Madrid, IA, Deke Gliem Jr., Des Moines, IA and Eric (Alissa) Gliem, Perry, IA, grandchildren, Zachary Schwieso, Shelby (Brandon) Johnson, Kendra Gliem, Dakota Gliem, Brandon Gliem, Jordan Gliem and Katlyn Gliem, great granddaughter, Baylor Johnson and a sister, Connie Dunn, Perry, IA.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 16, 2019