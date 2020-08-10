1/
Delbert C. Helm
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Delbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Delbert C. Helm

Des Moines - Delbert Charles Helm, age 87, passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at University Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Des Moines, IA.

Delbert was born March 11, 1933 in West Point, Iowa to Erwin and Olive (New) Helm. He was a graduate of St. Mary's High School in West Point. He was baptized and later confirmed at the West Point Presbyterian Church. Delbert was a veteran of the United States Army, proudly serving during the Korean Conflict. Upon his honorable discharge, he worked as a Heavy Machine Operator alongside his father. Delbert was a quiet, gracious and humble man who treasured time spent with his family and friends. In more recent years he was known as the Elevator Greeter at University Park.

He is survived by his nephews, Rev. David (Sharon) Herron of Cuyahoga Falls, OH, Michael Herron (Richard McEntyre) of Burlington, IA, Barry Gowin of CA, and Charles Alliman of OK; niece, Suzanne Nees of Burlington, IA; and many loving relatives and special friends.

Delbert was preceded in death by his parents, Erwin C. and Olive M. Helm; sister, Caroline G. Nees and her husbands, Kenneth Herron and Ralph H. Nees, Jr.; sister, Bernice J. Hamilton and her husbands, Robert Gowin, Pete Alliman, and Lee Hamilton; nephew, Joseph Alliman; and niece Rebecca Gowin.

There will be a graveside service at Hillcrest Cemetery, Hill Crest Memorial Park

2183 Hwy 61 in Fort Madison, Iowa at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020. The family requests all guests wear masks. The family offers a special thank you to the entire staff at University Park for their loving care given Delbert during his final years.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the Des Moines Register

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved