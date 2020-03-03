|
Delbert "Del" Dickey
Grimes - Delbert "Del" Dickey went home to his Heavenly Father on February 29, 2020 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease.
Del was born in Murray, Iowa in 1940 to Clarence and Letha Dickey. He graduated from Osceola High School in 1959 and went on to graduate from the University of Iowa in 1966 with a business degree. In 1967 Del married his sweetheart, Marlene Steckling, in Iowa City. The newlyweds headed to Virginia Beach, Virginia, returning to Iowa in 1968.
Del thoroughly enjoyed his job as a pharmaceutical sales representative for close to 30 years. After an early retirement, he and Marlene managed several business ventures in the Coralville/Iowa City area.
With a passion for travel, Del and Marlene visited all 50 states along with several foreign countries. Every summer the two of them soaked up the Northwoods of Wisconsin at their summer home hear Minnocqua. Del was an avid Hawkeyes, Cubs, and Packers fan. He was very involved with the Medical Representatives of Iowa. He served as an Elder at Shepherd of the Valley Lutheran Church in West Des Moines and at Living Faith in Clive. What Del loved most was spending time with family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Marlene; daughter, Deanna (Roger) Kennedy; son, David (Maggie) Dickey; grandchildren, Olivia Kennedy, Tyler Dickey, and Logan Dickey; brothers, Wendell (Carol) Dickey, and Randy (Jacie) Culbertson; sister-in-law, Betty Dickey; and a host of nieces and nephews plus great-nieces and nephews.
Del was proceeded in death by mother, Letha; and stepfather, Clarence Culberson; brother, Dwayne Dickey; and great-nephew, Payton Culbertson.
The family will be celebrating Del's life with a visitation at Living Faith Lutheran Church in Clive from 6 pm - 7:30 pm on Friday, March 6. Funeral will be at 11 am at Living Faith on Saturday, March 7 with burial at Resthaven Cemetery.
For those interested in making a memorial, the family suggests Living Faith or .
A special thanks goes out to the staff at Kennybrook Village in Grimes for their compassionate care of Del for the last 5 years. Also, thanks to all the friends and family who have been praying for our family and giving us lots of love and support. We are so grateful for your kindness. Condolences at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020