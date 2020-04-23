Services
Alleman/Perry - Visitation for Delbert D. Ingalls, 88, of Alleman formerly of Perry will be Sunday, April 26, 2020 from 3:00 to 5:00 pm at Murdock Funeral Home, Perry. Visitation also from 9:00 to 10:15 am Monday, April 27, 2020 at Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church, 1701 W. Jester Park Dr, Polk City, IA. Due to current Iowa restrictions on social gatherings, the funeral home will assist family and friends entering the funeral home and church to comply with current regulations. Funeral and Interment will be private family services. You may see a live stream of the funeral service by going to www.polkcity.church Monday at 10:30 am.. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date for friends and family to gather.

Delbert passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at VA Central Health Care in Des Moines.

Survivors include his wife, Mary Ingalls of Alleman, IA; one son, Terry Ingalls of Ames, IA; daughters, Cheri (Bruce) Strassburg of Tyler, TX; Lisa (Jim) Hurley of Ames, IA; Melanie (Don) Roberts of Alleman, IA; one sister, Donna Crouse of Dallas Center, IA; nine grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Preceding Delbert in death were his parents, Thomas and Genevia (Johnson) Ingalls; son, Randy Ingalls in 1980; brother, Bill Ingalls and a sister, Marylou Mattiussi.

Memorials will be directed in Delbert's name to and Beautiful Savior Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be left at murdockfuneralhome.net
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2020
