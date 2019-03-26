|
|
Delbert L. Shores, Jr.
Urbandale - Delbert Lee Shores, Jr., the son of Delbert Lee, Sr. and Fannie Gordon (Worland) Shores, was born May 9, 1946 in Mexico, Missouri. He graduated from the Newton Senior High School with the class of 1964. Delbert served his country in the United States Army. He received the Purple Heart for being wounded in Vietnam.
On August 20, 1988 Delbert was united in marriage with Carol Meyer in Newton, Iowa. Delbert worked for John Deere for thirty years. He retired as a brake operator in 2001. Delbert loved watching his grandchildren's sporting events. He enjoyed watching motorsports, baseball, basketball and football. He was an avid Newton Cardinal football fan, Iowa Hawkeye fan and New York Yankee fan. He also enjoyed his many trips to participate in car shows and taking his grandchildren fishing.
Delbert was a member of St. Pius X Catholic Church, the U.A.W. Local 450 retiree's union and the National 4th Infantry Division Association.
Delbert died on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Mercy Hospice in Johnston, Iowa. He was 72 years old. Delbert was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Chad Shores, on April 4, 2017.
Those left to honor Del's memory include his wife, Carol; his son, Brian (Nicki) Shores; his daughters, Rona Skow-Mallicoat and Scott Mallicoat and Heather (Paul) Brown; his grandchildren, Jerney Shores, Megan Shores, Rayna Shores, Austin Shores, Devin Shores, Libby Shores, Stevie Skow, Nate Butler, Brooklyn Mallicoat, Meradith Brown Cramer, Taylor Brown and Nina Brown; his great grandson, Maxwell James Butler; his sisters, Judy (Joe) Nimmo and Pat Shores; and his brother, George (Anna) Shores.
A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 28, 2019 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church. The family will greet friends from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday evening at the Pence ~ Reese Funeral Home in Newton. Memorials may be designated to the Polycystic Kidney Foundation or the and may be left at the church or at the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.pencefh.com
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 26, 2019