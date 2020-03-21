|
Delbert Lee Keubler
Madrid - Delbert Keubler, of Madrid, IA passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at the age of 90. Delbert was born to parents Theodore and Elsie Keubler on April 14, 1929, in Ankeny, IA. In 1950, he married his sweetheart, Darlene Harvey. They proceeded to have 3 children, 8 grandchildren, and 16 great grandchildren. Delbert and Darlene were married for 66 years until her passing in 2017. During this time they enjoyed working on their farm, camping, playing cards, square dancing, and traveling to Arizona for the winters. On Tuesdays, they could be found joining their friends at Prairie Meadows. Family dinners were enjoyed on a regular basis with all of the kids, grandkids, and great grandkids!
Delbert was a member of the American Legion in Polk City, IA.
Delbert is survived by his daughter, Dorene (Tom) Swalla; his son, Jake (Janie) Keubler; and his daughter, Deanna (Virgil) Morrill; as well as numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Delbert will be laid to rest at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery during a private family service. Any donations can be made to the Iowa or to St. Croix Hospice.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020