Services
Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home
200 South Front Street
Grant City, MO 64456
(660) 564-3388
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Diagonal School Gymnasium
402 W. 2nd Street
Diagonal, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Diagonal School Gymnasium
402 W. 2nd Street
Diagonal, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Delbert Routh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Delbert Routh


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Delbert Routh Obituary
Delbert Routh

Mt. Ayr - Delbert Routh passed away at age 88, on July 20, 2019, in Mt. Ayr, Iowa.

Delbert was born on August 24, 1930, near Diagonal, Iowa to Glen and Gladys (England) Routh.

Surviving is his wife, Bernadine; two daughters: Delberta (Richard Beck) of Lenox and Debra (Keith) Welling of Indianola; grand-children: Kisha Cronbaugh, Clint (Dawn) Welling , Kylee (Nick) Krizmanic, Brian Beck; and six great-grand-children.

Please join us for a visitation from 5:00-8:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Diagonal School Gymnasium, 402 W. 2nd Street, Diagonal, Iowa and funeral services at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the school with burial in Clearfield Cemetery in Clearfield, Iowa.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Clearfield Lions Club of Iowa State Fair.

Arrangements are under direction of Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City, Missouri.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now