Delbert Routh
Mt. Ayr - Delbert Routh passed away at age 88, on July 20, 2019, in Mt. Ayr, Iowa.
Delbert was born on August 24, 1930, near Diagonal, Iowa to Glen and Gladys (England) Routh.
Surviving is his wife, Bernadine; two daughters: Delberta (Richard Beck) of Lenox and Debra (Keith) Welling of Indianola; grand-children: Kisha Cronbaugh, Clint (Dawn) Welling , Kylee (Nick) Krizmanic, Brian Beck; and six great-grand-children.
Please join us for a visitation from 5:00-8:00 P.M. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Diagonal School Gymnasium, 402 W. 2nd Street, Diagonal, Iowa and funeral services at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the school with burial in Clearfield Cemetery in Clearfield, Iowa.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Clearfield Lions Club of Iowa State Fair.
Arrangements are under direction of Prugh-Dunfee Funeral Home in Grant City, Missouri.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 23, 2019