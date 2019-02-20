|
Delia "Dee" C. Ross
Des Moines - Delia Catherine Ross, 85 Years, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 18, 2019, at Brio of Johnston surrounded by family. Funeral services will be at Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Friday, February 22, 2019 at 10 am. Private inurnment will follow at Glendale Cemetery in Des Moines, Iowa.
Delia was born June 10, 1933, in Des Moines, Iowa, to James and Mary (Eagan) McGuire. She was united in marriage to James Ross in 1952 in Des Moines, Iowa. Delia was an amazing wife, mother, grammy, sister, daughter, niece, friend and coworker. She was a wonderful cook who baked the most amazing apple pie and would give anyone the shirt off her back if they needed it. She was a resident of Beaverdale nearly her entire life and extremely proud of her Irish Catholic heritage. One of her favorite sayings was "If you're lucky enough to be Irish, you're lucky enough."
Delia worked at Dickinson's Dress Shop on and off for 20 years and for Mercy Clinics for 25 years, retiring in 2013 at the age of 79. Delia attended Holy Trinity Catholic School until eighth grade and went onto Saint Joseph's Academy (class of 1951). She was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church since childhood.
Delia loved her children unconditionally and those who knew her would say that was her greatest accomplishment. She loved nothing more than spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Delia is survived by her three daughters, Debra Downing of Des Moines, IA, Karen (Patrick) Carpenter of West Des Moines, IA, and Aimee (Craig) Jackman of Waukee, IA; two sons, Jim (Ranee) Ross of Des Moines, IA and Tom (Jana) Ross of New York, NY. Delia is blessed with 16 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren, whom she loved dearly. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, James Ross, and her sisters, Therese deRegnier, Rita Leach, and Julie Gerlach.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 pm on Thursday, February 21, at Iles Westover Chapel with a Catholic rosary to follow at 7 pm. Memorials may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Dowling Catholic High School or the . Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Feb. 20, 2019