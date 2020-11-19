Della Hudson
Corydon - Della Hudson, age 79 of Corydon passed away on November 12, 2020 at Corydon Specialty Care.
Della Geneil Christensen was born to Frank and Bessie (Steir) Christensen on January 3, 1941 in Atlantic, Iowa. Della graduated in 1959 from Adair High School. She was united in marriage to Nyle Hudson on July 6, 1968. Della and Nyle had three children: Carrie, Deborah, and Charles. Della worked in the daycare business, as she enjoyed taking care of children.
Della is survived by her husband, Nyle, daughter, Carrie Gassman (Rob), step daughter, Deborah Harris (David Casey), step son, Charles Hudson (Jodi), sisters: Bonnie Christensen and Joyce Nalvenko, grandchildren: Mandie, Brandon (Lacee), Katie, Kadon, Jadon, Bradon, and Brigley Gassman, Brittany Baca (Paul), Cody and August Wright, Chuck Hudson (Andrea), Julia Futch (Mike), five great grandchildren, and numerous extended family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, brother, Lynn Christensen, and grandson, Luke Wright.
Funeral service will be Friday, November 27, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. for immediate family only at Elkhart Christian Church with interment following at the Elkhart Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be planned in the spring or summer of 2021. Memorials may be given to Corydon Specialty Care Activity Fund. Condolences may be shared at www.thomasfh.com
and at facebook.com/thomasfuneralhome
.