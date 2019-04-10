|
Delmar Larsen
Grinnell -
Delmar Larsen, 83, of Grinnell, died January 8, 2019, at St. Francis Manor in Grinnell.
Memorial services are scheduled for 11:00 a.m. Thursday, April 11th at the Grinnell First Friends Church with Pastors Steve Savage and Keith Briggs officiating. Organist will be Kathy Vanderplueg.
The family will receive friends one hour (10:00 a.m.) prior to the memorial service and a lunch will follow the memorial service.
Memorial contributions may be designated to the Grinnell First Friends Church or St. Francis Manor Foundation in Grinnell.
Delmar was born January 2, 1936 to Knudt and Olga (Figland) Larsen on the family farm near Grinnell. He was the sixth of seven children. He attended Grant #7, Malcom #9 and Grant #5 country elementary schools and was a 1954 graduate of Grinnell High School.
He received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls in 1958, a Master of Arts Degree from Ball State University, Muncie, Indiana in 1960, and a Doctor of Philosophy from The Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio in 1964.
He was married to Evelyn Ann Bergh December 30, 1958, in Wayland, Iowa. Three children, Kenneth, Kevin and Kimberly were born to this union.
Delmar taught for two years in the public schools, and some special summer programs. He taught at Eastern Michigan University, Ypsilanti, Michigan in the Technology and Business Education Department within the College of Technology. After twenty years, he retired as a tenured emeritus full professor.
In 1981, Delmar and Evelyn purchased the family century farm southeast of Grinnell and moved there in 1984. They farmed for six seasons until the farm was put into the Federal Conservation Reserve Program for ten years.
Delmar and Evelyn owned and operated Kekeki Antiques in Michigan and Iowa for 35 years. Kekeki Antiques was named after their three children. The business involved restoring, refinishing and selling antique furniture. The Blackhawk Hotel in Cedar Falls, Iowa and the Greenfield Hotel in Greenfield, Iowa are both on the National Register of Historic Places. Providing these historic hotels with antique furniture kept Delmar busy for over twelve years.
Delmar especially enjoyed playing the tuba in the New Horizons Band in Iowa City, Iowa. Through this hobby he and Evelyn participated in forty band camps throughout the United States. He also played in the Grinnell Municipal Band, Newton Band, Grinnell College Symphonic Band and the What Cheer Winds band.
Other hobbies have included international and domestic travel, fishing, including several fly-in trips into Ontario, Canada and many enjoyable hours in the wood shop.
Survivors include: wife, Evelyn of Grinnell, children: Kenneth (Silvia) Larsen of Edcouch, Texas; Kevin (Diane) Larsen of Northville, Michigan; and Kimberly (Tom Hill) Larsen of Vista, California; and two siblings: Anna Louise Doty of Grinnell and Roger Larsen of Englewood, Colorado. He was preceded in death by his parents, Knudt and Olga Larsen; and four siblings; Kenneth, Gladys, Clara (Ryan) and Raymond.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 10, 2019