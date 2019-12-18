|
Delmar Lee Tigges
Des Moines (Formerly of Melbourne) - Delmar Lee Tigges, formerly from Melbourne, passed away December 15th at Calvin Community in Des Moines, Iowa. He was born November 22, 1925, in Marshalltown, Iowa, to Herbert and Naoma Tigges.
Delmar graduated from Van Cleve High School and served in the Navy during WWII. In 1947 he married Margaret L. Beye and they were blessed with 72 years together. He was a devoted husband and proud father of their four children.
In his community, Delmar was recognized for his registered Holstein dairy herd and his Van Cleve Century Farm. He was a lifetime member of the National Holstein Association and Farm Bureau and held leadership roles with Melbourne and Marshall County 4-H, the Marshall County Dairy Producers Group, and Logan Township as its Clerk for 32 years. Delmar was very involved in his church, serving as Trustee and Treasurer for Van Cleve Congregational Church, and teaching Sunday School and serving as an Elder at St. John's United Church of Christ in Melbourne.
Delmar frequented auctions and farm sales, collecting prints and antiques. He was an expert at building and refinishing furniture, using lumber from walnut trees on his farm to craft quilt racks for family and friends. He began a stamp collection as a young boy and continued throughout his life, becoming a lifetime member of the Iowa Postal History Society and the American Philatelic Society.
Delmar is survived by his loving wife, Margaret; four children, Gary E. Tigges (Roberta), Daryl L. Tigges, Cathy L. Eddy (William), and Pamela K. Van De Weert (Barney); and three grandchildren, Katherine E. Tigges, Jacob B. Van De Weert (Erica Moore), and Sarah M. Van De Weert. His parents, Herbert W. and Naoma F. (Wasson) Tigges, and a brother, Leonard L., predeceased him.
The family thanks the staff at Calvin Community for the loving care and support given to Delmar, as well as appreciation for EveryStep Hospice.
Funeral services will be held at St. John's United Church of Christ in Melbourne on December 21st at 11:00 a.m. with visitation with the family an hour prior. After burial at the Melbourne Cemetery, lunch will be served at St. John's.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. John's United Church of Christ or the Calvin Community Good Samaritan Fund. Online condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 18 to Dec. 19, 2019