Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
1:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Resources
Delmer L. "Jeff" Jefferson


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Delmer L. "Jeff" Jefferson

Des Moines - Delmer L. Jefferson, age 93, passed from this life Saturday, March 9, 2019.

Visitation will be held from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m., followed by funeral service at 1:00 p.m., Friday, March 15, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Burial with military honors will take place at Masonic Cemetery.

Jeff was born the second son of William and Barbra Jefferson on July 12, 1925 in Topeka, KS. Jeff quit school during his senior year and joined the Navy. He served aboard the aircraft carrier U.S.S. Ticonderoga earning three medals. He was honorably discharged in 1946.

Jeff married Gwendolyn Joann Hughes in 1950 and to this union four children were born - Kathy, Karen, Steve and Janie. Jeff worked 32 ½ years at the John Deere plant in Ankeny, IA. He spent his retirement years raising and donating funds to the Shriner Children's Hospital.

Jeff joined the Masons in 1969, Consistory 1970, Za Ga Zig Shrine 1970, Clown Unit 1970. Jeff started collecting clown paraphernalia and has a terrific collection. Jeff was a lifetime member of the V.F.W., American Legion, Central States Clown Association, International Shriner Clowns, Order of Q, Royal Order of Eagles and Tigers, Sphinx Club, Hillbillys, Mandarin, Camel Herders, Order of Beavers, El Coyotes, Parrot Head Club, and many other organizations.

Jeff is survived by his children, Kathy Jefferson, Karen Jefferson, Steve (Linda) Jefferson, and Janie (Jeff) Jones; grandchildren, Joshua (Rachel), Michael (Christina), Courtney, and Kara (Brian); great-grandchildren, Aiden Kai, Juniper Terra "Juni", and Gwendolyn Lucille "Gwenny"; and other extended family. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Joann.

In remembrance of Jeff, memorials may be made to . Condolences may be left at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 12, 2019
