|
|
Delores A. Green
Des Moines, Iowa - Delores Anne Green, age 88, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 23, 2020 at Taylor House Hospice in Des Moines.
Delores was born August 8, 1931 to Bema and Mary Carlock. She was the second of two children, joining her older brother, Ralph. She married Keith Green on September 1, 1947 in St. Joseph, Missouri. She stayed very busy helping her husband, Keith, work his farm outside of Mitchellville, Iowa and as a homemaker, taking care of her home and family. She tended to the vegetable garden, raised chickens, and canned. Delores loved to read and sew. She was a very talented seamstress. She was a wonderful cook and could prepare anything. Family was Delores' pride and joy. She treasured time spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Faith was very important to Delores and Keith. They both possessed a very strong religious belief and knew that Jesus was their Lord and Savior. They strongly believed in Jesus' teachings and lived their lives in reflection of that love and faith. "Dodie" has been reunited with Keith and they walk the Streets of Gold.
She is survived by her daughter, JoAnn (Bud) Hartley; son, Ron (Ranae) Green; four grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Virginia Brower and Mary Stratton; and many extended family and friends. Delores was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Keith Green and her brother, Ralph Carlock.
There will be a viewing for family and interment at Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter, Iowa. There will be a public celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be directed to Heritage Assembly of God, 5051 NE 5th St., Des Moines, IA 50313, in loving memory of Delores. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 25 to Mar. 29, 2020