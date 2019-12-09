Services
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
(515) 285-3911
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
Rosary
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
5:00 PM
Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home
5400 SW Ninth Street
Des Moines, IA 50315
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Ambrose Cathedral
607 High Street
Delores "Dee" Dunlap


1941 - 2019
Delores "Dee" Dunlap Obituary
Delores "Dee" Dunlap

Des Moines - Delores Alberta "Dee" (Moore) Dunlap, age 78, of Des Moines, Iowa passed away in the evening hours of December 6, 2019.

Dee was born in Des Moines on October 8, 1941. She graduated from Des Moines Technical High School in 1958 and was involved in many clubs, including tennis and swimming.

Dee was a beloved wife of Gerald Lee (Jerry) Dunlap for 52 years and were proud residents of the south side of Des Moines. She was a homemaker and worked for American Family Insurance for 30+ years.

Dee was a lively, ornery, loyal loving mother and friend. You always knew exactly where you stood with Dee as she didn't mince words. If you were a friend or family, she was extremely loyal and would do anything for you. She absolutely adored her grandkids and spoiled them to the core. She held Nannie Kamp each summer and would plan a full week of activities for the kids all the while of hiding the receipts from Pappy. Her favorite past times were shopping and dancing. She was not only a Des Moines Tapper, but a member of the Iowa Energy Spark Plugs, proud dancers over the age of 50. Dee lived life to the fullest and was strong in her faith.

Dee is survived by her children Jeffrey (Mary) and Jodie (Paul, Jr.), her many grandchildren, great grandchild, her sisters Karen and Janet, and her brothers George and Thomas.

Dee is preceded in death by her husband Gerald Dunlap, parents, Agnes Blake, Charles Raymond Blake (stepfather), Albert Moore (father), four brothers (Edward, Melvin, Lawrence, and Wilbur): and three sisters (Eleanor, Barbara, and Mary)

The family of Delores Alberta Dunlap wishes to thank all their family and friends who have supported them during this time of bereavement.

The family will greet friends from 5 to 7 p.m. with the Rosary prayed at 5:00 p.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Friday, December 13th at St. Ambrose Cathedral, 607 High Street. A private family burial will take place at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery in Van Meter.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Catholic Charities.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Dec. 9 to Dec. 11, 2019
