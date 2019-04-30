|
|
DeLores E. Aschim
Des Moines, Iowa - DeLores Elaine Aschim, age 91, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Iowa Jewish Life Center in Des Moines.
DeLores was born March 27, 1928 in Des Moines, Iowa to Thorstein and Selma (Mickelson) Aschim. She graduated from East High School. DeLores proudly served her country in the United States Air Force. During her service, she was stationed in Japan. She graduated from nursing school at Iowa Lutheran Hospital. She was a registered nurse for her entire career. She worked for the VA for 30 years. After her retirement, she went back to work for Calvin Manor. In her later years, DeLores continued to try to be the caregiver to others.
She is survived by many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brothers who all served their country, Ted, Bob, Don, Ken, and her twin brother Dean, with whom she was excited to be reunited after 20 years. In addition to her family, DeLores is now reunited with her four-legged family members as well.
Services will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m., with funeral service at 11:00 a.m., followed by a reception. Cremation will take place after the services.
Memorial contributions may be directed to UnityPoint Hospice in appreciation of their compassionate care of DeLores. Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 30, 2019