Delores E. Lewis
Urbandale - Delores E. Lewis, 84, of Urbandale passed away on Sunday, November 10th in Urbandale. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, from 5 to 8 PM at Iles Dunn's Funeral Home, 2121 Grand Ave, Des Moines, IA 50312. Funeral services will be Saturday, November 16, at 10 AM at Capitol Hill Lutheran Church, 511 Des Moines St. Des Moines, IA 50309. Burial will be 2 PM that afternoon, Cambridge Cemetery, Cambridge, Iowa.
Delores was born on February 7, 1935 in Cambridge, Iowa and graduated from Cambridge High School in 1952. She graduated from Iowa State Teachers College in 1954, and for the next 4 years, taught elementary school in Story City.
She married Truman Lewis on June 1, 1957, and they were married for 58 years until his death in 2016. In addition to raising a family, Delores actively volunteered in many organizations for most of her adult life.
As a member of Central Lutheran Church, she served as a Luther League sponsor, Sunday School teacher, and Bible School teacher. She contributed leadership to the Program Committee, Board of Education, Archives Committee, Call Committee, Staff Support Committee, and the 125th Anniversary Committee. As a member of Capital Hill Lutheran Church, she participated in WELCA and was also was chair of the Archives Committee.
As a community member, Delores helped initiate the Urbandale Blue Star program, was a PTA member, served as treasurer for the Urbandale Band Boosters, and was a member of the Urbandale Bicentennial Steering Committee.
Her daughter Norma earned the First Class Girl Scout rank, and her sons Paul and Arlan earned the Eagle Scout rank. Delores' leadership as a volunteer supported and undoubtedly inspired their Scouting activities. She served as a Den Mother in Pack 3 for each of her sons. Delores was a Life Member of GSUSA through the Moingona Girl Scout Council, and provided leadership in the following roles: Brownie, Junior, and Cadette Troop leader; Council Cadette Trip Coordinator; Council Program Committee; Adult Leader Training organizer, Council Committee Member and Council Board Member.
Another organization that Delores was significantly involved in was the Lioness Club of Urbandale, which was chartered in 1977. Delores was a charter member, and was proud of her 30-year perfect attendance in this organization. Leadership provided to this group including serving as President for two different terms, First vice-president, Historian, and State Lioness Coordinator. The organization recognized her service with the Lioness of the Year in 1995. Delores was presented the Warren Coleman Award in 2001 for outstanding service and contributions to her community through this organization.
She was a charter member, and enjoyed the social involvement of the Sons of Norway group from 1986-2019.
Her love of family was reflected in her genealogy hobby. She was actively involved in the Iowa Genealogy Society, the Norwegian-American Historical Association, and the Vestlandetslag and Norwegian-American Genealogical Center & Library.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Eric and Alice Thorson; sisters Stella Glew and Bonnie Thorson; and brother Owen Thorson.
Delores is survived by her brother Eric Thorson of California; sister Adelia Heitland of Des Moines; daughter Norma (David Porter) of Plymouth, Minnesota; two sons: Paul of Dubuque and Arlan of Huntington Beach, California; and two granddaughters: Sarah Porter of Olso, Norway;and Erica Porter of Plymouth, Minnesota.
Memorials may be made to the Urbandale Historical Society, the Iowa Genealogical Society, or the Girl Scouts of Greater Iowa.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019