Delores Gurnsey

Des Moines - Delores "Dee" Krauthoff Gurnsey passed away Saturday August 29, 2020 at Kavanagh House after a fierce battle with pancreatic cancer. Dee was born January 19, 1950 in Carroll, Iowa. She grew up in Des Moines and graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1968.

Dee worked for Meredith Corporation in Des Moines for 31 years. After retiring in 2012 she was able to enjoy her hobbies of traveling, gardening, visiting with neighbors, walking her "little brown dog" around Beaverdale, and, later in life, crossfit.

Dee is survived by her son Jeff, daughter Jodi, 3 grandchildren, brother Thomas Krauthoff, 2 nieces, a nephew. She will be greatly missed by friends, family and neighbors. Per her wishes, there will be no services or visitation. A celebration of Dee's life will be held at a later date.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Sep. 4 to Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Chapel Hill Gardens
4400 Merle Hay Rd
Des Moines, IA 50310
(515) 278-4633
