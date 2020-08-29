1/1
Delores K. "Dee" Pagliai
1932 - 2020
Delores K. "Dee" Pagliai

Des Moines - Delores K. Pagliai passed away on August 28, 2020, at Kavanagh House in Des Moines. Delores was born August 1, 1932, in Des Moines, Iowa to Joseph P. and Elizabeth (Sojka) Koscielak. She was the youngest of the family.

Dee attended public schools in Des Moines graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1950. After graduation she worked for Northwestern Bell Telephone Company for about five years. She met her husband, Ed, on a blind date and wrote to him every day while he served in the US Army during the Korean War. Following Ed's return from the service they were engaged and later married May 15, 1954. They had four children, Theresa, Edward Jr., James, and David. Dee became a stay at home Mom and her family and her faith were uppermost in her life.

Dee was a self-taught accomplished seamstress sewing for her entire family, herself and for the home. Theresa could always depend on a new dress for Easter. Ed still has his leisure suit she made for him. No birthday or other special occasion was complete without one of her fine meals and decorated cakes. She loved to give boxes of her delicious cookies and candies to family and friends on special holidays.

She and Ed grew roses for a hobby and worked side by side in all phases of rose culture with Dee specializing in miniatures. They belonged to the Des Moines, Iowa and American Rose Societies. Dee served in all the offices of the Des Moines Rose Society. They exhibited roses in local, district and national rose shows with Dee probably winning more top prizes (Queen of the Show) with her miniatures than Ed did with the large roses. Dee held the designation Master Rosarian from the American Rose Society and was also an accredited rose judge. They judged rose shows at the local, district, and national levels. Dee was recipient of several awards from the various rose societies with the top award being the Silver Honor Medal from the Central District of the American Rose Society.

Dee is survived by her husband of sixty six years, Edward, four children, Theresa Sampson (Douglas), Edward Jr., James, and David; five grandchildren, Christopher Sampson (Ashley), Angela Brandenburg (Mark), Anthony Sampson (Tara), Jessica Sampson (Callen Hupfeld), Nicole Pagliai; three great-grandchildren, Ivy Brandenburg, Elijah Brandenburg and Silas Brandenburg. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Margaret Kottmeier and brother George Koscielak.

Visitation will be held Monday, August 31, at Iles Westover Chapel from 5 to 7 PM followed by a prayer service at 7 PM. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, September 1, at 9:30 AM at St Theresa Catholic Church. The service will be live-streamed on the Iles Website. Go to IlesCares.com at 9:15 a.m. Tuesday and scroll to the bottom of Dee's obituary to join in the service. Burial will follow at the Iowa Veterans Cemetery. Donations may be made to St. Theresa Catholic Church or the American Rose Society. Online condolences will be welcomed at IlesCares.com.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 29 to Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
31
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
AUG
31
Prayer Service
07:00 PM
SEP
1
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St Theresa Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Iles Funeral Home - Westover Chapel
6337 Hickman Road
Des Moines, IA 50322
(515) 276-4567
