|
|
Delores M. Robinett
Mitchellville, IA - Delores Marie Robinett, age 77, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019.
Delores was born August 4, 1942 in Valeria, Iowa to Clifford and Beulah (DeReus) Gerhart. She began her career in the insurance field, but once Delores and her husband, Ronald began their family, she became a homemaker. She adored children, and later in life opened a daycare in her home and helped to raise dozens of kids. Delores was a country girl at heart. She loved flowers, gardening, and baking and cooking from scratch. For 59 years, she enjoyed her yearly visits with Ronald to the Mississippi River to view the trees and fall foliage. Next year, they would have celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald; daughters, Dana Robinett and Kimberly (Stephen) Truesdale; grandchildren, Heather (Jason), Justin, and Courtney; great-grandchildren, Leahgwen and Bryn; brother, Ken; many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Delores was preceded in death by her son, Brian Robinett; parents, Clifford and Beulah Gerhart; and her siblings, Charles, Jim and Helen.
Visitation will begin at 11:00 a.m., followed by funeral services at 1:00 p.m., Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home, 105 4th Street SW, Altoona. Burial will follow at McKeever Cemetery in Colfax.
Published in Des Moines Register from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019