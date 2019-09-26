|
|
Delores M. Van Dike
Norwalk - Services for Delores M. Van Dike who went home to be with her Lord on September 24th, 2019, will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, September 28, 2019, at the Norwalk Christian Church with burial following in the Webb Cemetery, rural Norwalk, IA
She is survived by her children, Charles (Kathy) of Norwalk, Elaine (Jim) Schipper of Ankeny, and Duane (Marcia) of Norwalk; grandchildren, Erika (Wes) Dethrow, Adam (Lindy) Van Dike, Angi (Jared) Bright, Timm (Som) Schipper, Melissa (John) Wingfield and Julie (Jeremy) Kernes; 12 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law Wilma Waldorf and one niece and three nephews also surviving. She was preceded in death by her husband Bob; grandson, Ryan Schipper; parents, Glen and Carrie Lathrum and her twin brother, Duane Rex and brother, Robert.
Visitation will be held 9:30 to 11 a.m. prior to services Saturday at the church. Memorials may be given to the Norwalk Christian Church. To view a complete obituary or sign an online condolence, visit our web site at www.overtonfunerals.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on Sept. 26, 2019