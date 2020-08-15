1/1
Delores Nicholson
Delores Nicholson

Winterset - Delores Anna Nicholson passed away Friday, August 14th at the age of 89. She was the daughter of Henry and Colletta Soppe.

Delores grew up in Carroll, Iowa, where she supported her family working at a local diner at the age of 13. She spent a lifetime caring for her family, friends and others. Her joy was cooking and she spoiled her kids and grandkids with all of their favorite home-made dishes often.

She was married to Edward Joseph Nicholson April 21, 1951. To this union was born Sandra Marie (Bob Logston), Kevin Edward (Janelle), Kathleen Geralyn (Greg Clausen), Brenda Kay (Myles Easter), and Michele Gerette (Robb Fitzharris).

She was blessed with 11 grandchildren: Nathan, Jennifer, Myles, Zac, Levi, Kyle, Cole, Rachelle, Reid, Courtney, and Ross, as well as 5 great-grandchildren and 2 more on the way. Some of her happiest times were spent with her family and friends and attending their activities.

She was proceeded in death by her parents Henry and Colletta Soppe, husband Edward Joseph Nicholson, son Ronnie Nicholson, sister Lois Sonderman, grandson Kevin Edward Nicholson, Jr., and grandson Zachary Joseph Easter.

A Mass of Christian Burial will 11:00 AM Tuesday, August 18, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Winterset. Family will greet friends 1 hour prior to the service at the church. Burial at a later date will be in the Winterset Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to her family for a future designation.






Published in the Des Moines Register from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Visitation
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
AUG
18
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Catholic Church
