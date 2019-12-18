|
Delores "Dee" Reeve
Urbandale - Delores "Dee" Jean Ashley Reeve, 80, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 17, 2019 with her family by her side.
Dee was born September 16, 1939 in Granger, Iowa to John J. and Opal V. (Grim) Ashley. She was primarily a homemaker and loved taking care of her family. She enjoyed fishing, camping, and dancing.
Dee is survived by her husband, Gailard "Gale" Reeve; children, Autumn (Steve) Reimers, Rhonda (Scott) Roach, Dakota "Jay" Jackson (Leann Balius), Kansas "Shea" (Stacey) Jackson; brothers, John (Linda) Ashley, Brian Ashley; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; step-daughters, Jackie and Michelle; and other extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Opal Ashley; sister, Donna; brothers, Jim, Glen, and Dennis Ashley; the father of her children, Harold John Jackson; and step-daughter, Chris.
Visitation will be 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, December 20, 2019 at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Graveside service will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Sunset Memorial Gardens, 7601 Fleur Drive, Des Moines.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the American Red Cross.
