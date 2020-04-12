|
Deloris Davis
Des Moines - Ms. Deloris Davis, 95, passed away April 7, 2020.
Funeral services will be held at 1 pm Tuesday, April 14th at Henderson's Funeral Home under CDC guidelines. Interment to follow at Glendale.
Deloris is survived by her children, Herman Baring Jr, Gary Baring, Gilbert Davis, George Davis Jr, and Lawrence Dixon; along with numerous grandchildren, great and great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and many friends.
Visitation will be held today, Monday from 10 am to 5 pm at the funeral home.
Published in Des Moines Register from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2020