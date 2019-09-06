|
Deloris Eggers
Des Moines - Deloris Marlene Eggers passed away peacefully September 3, 2019 surrounded by family and friends.
She was born February 17, 1932 in Liberty, Iowa to Verlin and Evelyn Woodard. She meet the love of her life, Ivan Eggers in high school and they were united in marriage on January 20, 1952. Together they had five children.
Deloris was a partner with Ivan in Eggers Bilt Homes and was active for many years with The Home Builders Association, along with being a member of The Eastern Star. When her children were young she was involved in the PTA at their various schools.
Deloris was co-founder of the Fort Des Moines Church of Christ, where she was a lifelong member. She also taught Sunday school there for many years. Her faith and family was always there when she needed it.
She enjoyed watching her sons in various sports especially football which continue with the grandsons.
She is survived by her husband, Ivan of 67 years; sons, Stephen (Dorothy), Mark (Sally), David (Julie) and daughter Melinda.
She was blessed with 13 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren. She remained close with her five sisters, Darlene, Deleath, Doris, Donna, Dixie and an extended host of relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and son Jon.
Deloris touched many life's and will be forever missed.
Services will be held on Sunday, September 8, 2019 at 2:00 p.m., at Hamilton's Southtown Funeral Home, 5400 SW 9th Street. Visitation will take place one hour prior to services. Burial will be private.
Memorial contributions may be given to The Fort Des Moines Church of Christ.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hamiltonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Des Moines Register from Sept. 6 to Sept. 7, 2019