Deloris "Dee" Floryne Adams



Des Moines - Deloris "Dee" Floryne Adams, 82, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at Kavanagh House after a short battle with colon cancer.



Dee was born June 25, 1938 in Des Moines, Iowa to Ronald and Della Simons Lillegard. Dee was a hostess and later manager at The Chicago Speakeasy for nearly 20 years. Dee's passion was SCUBA diving. She dove in many locations around the world and taught SCUBA lessons. Dee loved her family most of all, and would do anything for her children and grandchildren.



Dee leaves behind her sons, Rick (Sherree) Adams, Steve (Shelly) Adams, daughter in law Becky Adams; grandchildren Nicole (Matt) Kressin, Brett (Angel) Adams, and Dean Adams, Jr.; four great-grandchildren; and her sister-in-law, Marty Lillegard.



Dee was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Carl Adams, her son, Dean Adams, her parents, her sister Doris Wolfe, her brother Ronnie Lillegard, and her life-long best friend, Nancy Quillen.



Services will be held at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines. Visitation will be held from 3:00 to 5:00 p.m. Sunday, October 25. Funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 26. Burial will take place at Laurel Hill Cemetery after the service. There will be a reception at Elks Lodge #98, 5420 E University Avenue in Pleasant Hill following the burial.



Memorials may be given to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, or to the Does #25 in Pleasant Hill, IA.









