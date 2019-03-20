|
|
Deloris Lang
Grinnell - Deloris Lang, age 89 of Grinnell, died from complications of Alzheimer's on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at the Mayflower Community Health Care Center in Grinnell and under the care of Grinnell Regional Hospice.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, March 19th at the Grinnell Christian Church with burial at Hazelwood Cemetery in Grinnell. A lunch reception will follow at the Grinnell Christian Church.
Visitation will begin at 2:00 p.m. on Monday at the Smith Funeral Home in Grinnell and the family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.
Memorials may be designated to the Palliative Suites at the Mayflower Community or to the Grinnell Christian Church, mailed in care of the Smith Funeral Home, PO Box 368, Grinnell, Iowa 50112.
Deloris Evelina Rusk was born the daughter of Gail and Eva (Bierma) Rusk on August 6, 1929 in Madison County - Lorimer, Iowa. She was raised on the farm in Newton, Iowa and graduated from Newton High School with the class of 1947. Following her high school education, she worked at Newton Telephone Company from 1947 - 1949 to pay for her college education. She attended Iowa State College in Ames, Iowa for one year in 1949 and became a member of Alpha Delta Pi sorority.
Deloris was united in marriage to Eugene R. Lang on April 1, 1951 at the First Christian Church in Newton. The couple was blessed with three children, Gelene, Ron and Curt. They made their home in Grinnell, where they farmed and shared 62 years together. Deloris was a charter member of the Grinnell Christian Church, where she sang in the choir, taught Sunday school, and was active in women's fellowship. She was a member of Beta Sigma Phi, the Priscilla Club, Chapter NF P.E.O., and delivered for Meals on Wheels.
Deloris's family was most important to her. She loved to bake and she was well-known for her cinnamon and orange rolls and cream pies. Deloris and Eugene loved to travel the world and their favorite winter destination was Maui, Hawaii, where they enjoyed wintering in the warm temps for over thirty years. She loved music and enjoyed tending to her flower gardens. She was also a wonderful hostess, opening her home to international visitors, family and friends. She especially enjoyed the many family reunions, dinners, and fun get-togethers at her home.
Deloris is survived by her children, Gelene (Jim) McKee of Columbia, Missouri, Ron (Sally) Lang of Grinnell, and Curt (Pam) Lang of Johnston, Iowa; four grandchildren, Jordan (Griselda) Lang of Miami, Florida, Wade (Elizabeth) Lang of Prairie Village, Kansas, Grant Lang of Bedford, Virginia, and Natalie Lang of Kansas City, Missouri; siblings, Forrest Rusk of Newton, Dale (Helene) Rusk of Sun Lakes, Arizona, and Jim Rusk; and sisters-in-law, Merna Rusk of Newton, Barbara Rusk of Ames, and Jo Anne Rusk of Frisco, Texas and a large extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Eugene R. Lang on June 4, 2013; and her brothers, Claude, Carl, and George. Brother Lowell died in infancy.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 20, 2019