Deloris P. Bohnsack
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Deloris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Deloris P. Bohnsack

Des Moines - Deloris P. Bohnsack, 90, passed away on May 25, 2020. Services will be held Wednesday, June 3, at 2:00 p.m. at Hamilton's on Westown Parkway in West Des Moines.

Full obituary at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in the Des Moines Register from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
3
Service
02:00 PM
Hamilton's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton's Funeral Home
3601 Westown Parkway
West Des Moines, IA 50266
(515) 224-0078
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved