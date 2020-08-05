Delphine Mae Saunders



Des Moines, Iowa - Delphine Mae Saunders, 94, died at Mercy hospice in Johnston on August 4, 2020 following a short but sudden illness. Visitation will be held on August 7, 2020 from 9:00 to 11:00 A.M. at Hamilton' Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street, Des Moines, IA. A family funeral service will be held at the graveside on August 7th at Lincoln Cemetery in Granger, Iowa with Pastor Katie Dawson officiating.



Delphine was born on September 5, 1925 at Delaware, IA the daughter of George & Hilma (Manson) Yelden. She attended school in Delaware, IA, and graduated valedictorian of the class of 1943 of Delhi Iowa. She married her grade school sweetheart, William John Saunders on September 5, 1944 in Delaware, IA at the home of her parents.



Delphine & Bill lived in Delaware, IA., until September 1951 when they moved to Cedar Rapids, IA. where Bill pursued his career in automotive sales and service and finally with Airwick Industries. In June of 1964 they moved to Des Moines, IA. where Bill continued his career with Airwick. In 1983 Bill & Delphine moved to rural Granger on an acreage overlooking Saylorville Lake. Bill planted everything that would grow, and Delphine adjusted to being "back in the country" again and tolerated the long drive back to the city. When they were no longer able to care for the acreage, they moved back to Des Moines close to their home church. Delphine lived at this home for another 11 years after her beloved husband, Bill had passed.



Delphine was a dedicated volunteer at her church, Immanuel United Methodist church and Wesley Acres retirement. She worked tirelessly to support the church circles and pushed wheelchairs at Wesley Acres for over 20 years. When anyone needed some help or transportation, Delphine was there to help. Many senior ladies from church counted on Delphine for transportation and help for as long as she was able, even continuing to help when at 94, she was still the best driver available. She loved to help others.



Four children were born of this union. Wendell, Wanette, William Jr. and Wallace. Survivors include Wendell (Connie), Wanette Smiley (James), Wallace (Julie), and Elaine wife of deceased son William Jr. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren, 10 great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.



Memorial contributions may be made to her church, Immanuel United Methodist, 2900 49th St., Des Moines, IA 50310.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store