Anderson Funeral Home
405 W Main St
Marshalltown, IA 50158
641-753-5511
Denis Tutten

Denis Tutten Obituary
Denis Tutten

Des Moines - Denis S. Tutten, 78, of Des Moines, IA, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.

Denis Stewart Tutten was born April 12, 1940, in Boston, MA, to Ernest and Muriel (MacDonald) Tutten. He graduated from Boston State College in 1966 and served his country in the United States Navy. Denis was united in marriage to Susan Tutten on June 6, 1998. A favorite of his was a summer job during college as a Maine guide. He was employed with RR Donnally for seven years.

Denis is survived by wife, Susan, a sister-in-law, Jeri (Jim) Durham of Fall City, WA; two brothers-in-law, Andy Wood of Indianola, IA, and Richard (Mary) Archer of Grimes, IA. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother-in-law, Donald Archer, and a sister-in-law, Carolyn Wood.
Published in Des Moines Register on Apr. 3, 2019
