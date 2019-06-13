|
|
Denise DeFrancisco
Des Moines - Denise DeFrancisco, 48, passed away June 10, 2019 from Huntington's disease at home surrounded by her loving family.
Denise was born July 6, 1970 in Des Moines to John and Mary (Hodson) DeFrancisco.
She enjoyed working with the youth in Des Moines through the years.
Denise is survived by her husband, Kevin Scheuermann; sons, Christopher DeFrancisco, Corey (Michelle) Jones; grandchildren, Ashlynn, DeAngela, and Giovanni; sisters, Chrissy DeFrancisco and Jenny (Doug) Faux; and a host of extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Memorial service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5711 SW 9th Street. Denise will be laid to rest at Elm Grove Cemetery.
Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 13, 2019