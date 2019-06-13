Services
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
515-243-5221
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Rosary
Thursday, Jun. 13, 2019
7:30 PM
Hamilton’s Funeral Home
605 Lyon Street
Des Moines, IA 50309
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
10:30 AM
Christ the King Catholic Church
5711 SW 9th Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise DeFrancisco
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise DeFrancisco


1970 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Denise DeFrancisco Obituary
Denise DeFrancisco

Des Moines - Denise DeFrancisco, 48, passed away June 10, 2019 from Huntington's disease at home surrounded by her loving family.

Denise was born July 6, 1970 in Des Moines to John and Mary (Hodson) DeFrancisco.

She enjoyed working with the youth in Des Moines through the years.

Denise is survived by her husband, Kevin Scheuermann; sons, Christopher DeFrancisco, Corey (Michelle) Jones; grandchildren, Ashlynn, DeAngela, and Giovanni; sisters, Chrissy DeFrancisco and Jenny (Doug) Faux; and a host of extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held Thursday, June 13, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Hamilton's Funeral Home, 605 Lyon Street with Rosary at 7:30 p.m. Memorial service will be held on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church, 5711 SW 9th Street. Denise will be laid to rest at Elm Grove Cemetery.

Condolences may be expressed at www.HamiltonsFuneralHome.com.
Published in Des Moines Register on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now