Hamilton's Altoona Funeral Home
105 Fourth Street SW
Altoona, IA 50009
(515) 967-4272
1934 - 2019
Denise Larsen Obituary
Altoona - Denise Elaine (Birks) Larsen was born on March 20, 1934 at home in Logan, Iowa. Her parents were Burris and Shorty Birks.

She worked as a pharmacy clerk in Carlisle, Durant, and Altoona. Denise married Donald Wayne Larsen in 1953. Most Fridays and Saturdays, Denise could be found garage sailing around town. She enjoyed being "delinquent" at the casino playing the penny slots. Denise loved mowing her lawn and gardening. She never missed bingo on Tuesday mornings with her friends. Her peanut brittle and cinnamon rolls were legendary to those who knew her.

Denise was preceded in death by her husband Don and son Steve. She is survived by her sister Beverly (Howard) Harter, her brother Gary (Thelma) Birks, and her children Michael (Lisa) Larsen, Marilyn (Jeff) Vastine, and Karen (Stan) Reinemund. She has six grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren.

No services per her request.
Published in Des Moines Register on Aug. 25, 2019
