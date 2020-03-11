|
|
Denise Ortgies-Jones
Ames - Denise Kay Ortgies-Jones, 54 of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away February 17, 2020 at home. Denise was born in Sioux City, Iowa on May 29, 1965.
Denise was a foreign exchange student sponsored by the Ames Rotary Club and spent her junior year in The Netherlands, She lived with four different host families and learned to speak Dutch before returning to graduate from Ames High School.
Denise graduated from Iowa State University with a bachelor's degree in business. Her work experience in retail management guided her into the Human Resources field. Denise left the retail field and moved to the insurance industry with J&H KVI in Human Resources. After acquiring certifications in project management, Denise was hired by ADP to oversee implementation projects. In 2005, she joined Wells Fargo and most recently served as Vice President and Technology Relationship Manager. Denise served as a team leader on the Wells Fargo Builds charitable projects in low-income neighborhoods and was involved with the Live United campaign.
Denise loved traveling. Denise and her husband traveled to Europe, Hawaii and Mexico. She traveled with her father to many of the national parks in the American West. Denise had a special place in her heart for working with animals. She managed new volunteer training for the Animal Rescue League of Iowa and recently worked as a volunteer dog trainer at Forever Loved Pet Sanctuary in Arizona. Denise liked to hike desert trails and supported the Sonoran Desert Land Trust and The Desert Botanical Gardens in Phoenix. She served on church boards and committees, most recently at Bethany Lutheran Church in Scottsdale, Arizona and enjoyed her time going to Aquafit classes in Ankeny, Iowa.
Denise is survived by her husband, Todd Jones of Scottsdale, Arizona; sisters, Tamra (Eric Young) Ortgies Young of Atlanta, Georgia, Janel (Roger) Jones of Boone, Iowa, niece Rachel Jones of Boone, Iowa, uncle, Roland Ortgies (Carmella), Greenbrae, CA, brother-in-law Troy Jones (Esther) Nevada, Iowa, nieces and nephews Cecily (Dennis) Grimm, Phil Sisk, Jazlyn Jones and Tristen Jones, and Mother-in-law and Father-in-law, Larry and Jayanne Jones, Nevada, Iowa.
Denise is preceded in death by her parents Sharon Le (Moon) Ortgies and Bernard Ortgies.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa, 5452 N 22nd St, Des Moines, Iowa 50313, Forever Loved Pet Sanctuary, PO Box 12142, Scottsdale, Arizona 85267 or the animal rescue group of your choice.
Visitation will held 5:30-7:30PM on Friday, March 13th, at Adams Funeral Home, 502 Douglas Ave, Ames, IA 50010. The Graveside Service will be at Ames Municipal Cemetery at 11AM on March 14th.
Published in Des Moines Register from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020