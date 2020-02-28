|
Denise Strauser
Slater - On October 14, 1964 Denise Ann Strauser was born. Embraced in love on February 24th. Her life was overtaken by the tidal wave of cancer. A battle she fought with all the dignity and grace only a superhero could summon. Denise lived her life in Iowa and had two lovely daughters who she would have sacrificed everything for. She enjoyed family time and raining kisses and hugs on little ones. Denise had a love for meaningful words,whether it be a story ,song or gathered information. When Denise's path was crossed with disrespect she would express her own select words. They were ignited with fire and,lit up a conversation like the Fourth of July; very colorful and direct. She had a love for learning that earned her a degree in respiratory therapy and sleep technology. She exhibited a strong sense of ethics and professionalism. Denise was one to protect her heart well and If chosen to be called a friend you truly earned her trust, care and twisted sense of humor. She was surely a strong force of a woman and for those lives she touched the fabric of her spirit will forever be woven into our hearts. Until we meet again you shall be so very missed our beloved and admired Denise.
Survived by her mother Trudy Goodman(Stan), sister Michelle Goodman, daughters Courtney Rinner and Sydney Rinner(Joseph Jackson-Watson), grandchildren Roman and Joseph, and boyfriend David Weitl, nephew Jerrid (Kalli) Ramirez and sons, and niece London Davis and son Emerei. Denise was proceeded in death by her father David Goodman, grandson Xzavier Jackson-Watson, and nephew Emerei Davis. Celebration of Life will be held May 2, if you would like to attend please email [email protected] for information.
Published in Des Moines Register from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2020