Services
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Anderson Funeral Homes
Marshalltown, IA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Journey Church
700 East Olive Street
Marshalltown, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Denise Yantis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Denise Yantis


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Denise Yantis Obituary
Denise Yantis

Marshalltown - Denise Yantis, 62, of Marshalltown, IA, formerly of Conrad, IA, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at her and Leon's favorite fishing spot in Walker, MN. Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019, at the Journey Church, 700 East Olive Street in Marshalltown. Rev. Jacob Rahrig will be officiating. Visitation will be 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, July 12, 2019, at Anderson Funeral Homes in Marshalltown. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Rescue Inn, 2265 Marshalltown Blvd. in Marshalltown. Online condolences may be sent to www.andersonfhs.com.

Denise was born March 22, 1957, to Clifford and Maxine (Buss) Wilson in Marshalltown. She graduated from BCL High School in 1975. Denise was united in marriage to Leon Yantis on July 1, 1977, in Conrad. She was a homemaker and was the founder and owner of the Rescue Inn in 2013. Denise was a member of the Journey Church in Marshalltown. She was passionate about caring for those who were unwanted or unable to fight or protect themselves as exhibited in her outspoken stand against abortion, her generous support of the undernourished, and most evident in her Rescue Inn where she took on unwanted cats and dogs. Denise enjoyed bowling, fishing, playing cards with friends, and their frequent trips to Mexico. She dearly loved her grandchildren.

Denise will be missed by her husband, Leon; three children: Teri (Robert) Vedrenne of Dallas, TX, Kevin (Nicole) Yantis of Mishawaka, IN, Tyler (Megan) Yantis of Conrad; 16 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; a sister, Connie (Robert) Yates of Conrad; two brothers, Curtis Wilson of Union, IA, Scott (DeanNa) Wilson of Beaman, IA. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister, Nancy Kirkdorfer, and a grandson, Cody Yantis.
Published in Des Moines Register on July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.