Dennis A. Ausenhus
1952 - 2020
Dennis A. Ausenhus

Ankeny - Monday, June 22, 2020, Dennis Ausenhus passed away at the age of 67. A visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N. Ankeny Blvd). Due to Covid the visitation will be drive through only and guests are asked to stay in their vehicles. A private funeral will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the funeral home with burial following at Ankeny Memorial Gardens.

Dennis was born on Saturday, August 16, 1952 to Norris "Happ" and Viola (Rinden) Ausenhus. He received his Bachelor's degree in Landscape Architecture from Iowa State University in 1975. Dennis married Deb Jensen and raised two sons and one daughter.

Dennis enjoyed a long career with Hy-Vee, Inc. where he developed long-lasting friendships. After retiring in 2013, Dennis and Deb enjoyed their time in Florida with family and friends.

Above all, Dennis was a man of faith, loved his family and was unequivocally kind to everyone he met.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother. He is survived by his wife, kids and 5 grandchildren.

Full obituary and instructions on viewing the funeral live stream at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com






Published in the Des Moines Register from Jul. 2 to Jul. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
5
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home
JUL
6
Service
11:00 AM
Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Memorial Services of Iowa
4208 North Ankeny Blvd.
Ankeny, IA 50023
515-964-0592
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 2, 2020
Dear Deb, Brant, Meredith and Alex,
Our condolences to all members of your families. Denny was a quiet, considerate friend. He was fun to be around, always had a smile, and was willing to help with anything. He was a great husband, father and grandfather. We know he will be missed so much by family and friends.
Dale and Karen Matzen
Dale and Karen Matzen
Friend
July 2, 2020
My deepest sympathies. Dee Large
Dee Large
Coworker
July 2, 2020
Deb, Brant, Meredith, and Alex, not only was Dennis someone I reported to, but he became a friend. He was so kind to so many, not only in his working relationships, but family and friends. But, you already know this. He was truly and genuinely kind and fair to all. As all of the tributes on here show, he was well-respected and trusted by all who came in contact with him--he had integrity. It was a blessing to work with him directly as his admin for many years until he retired. Your family has always held a special place in my heart. I wish you peace and many great memories to fall back on. He truly will be missed by many. God received a genuinely good soul. I'm so very sorry for your loss. He loved you all so very much.
Tina MASSMAN
Coworker
July 2, 2020
I first met Dennis in Lamaze class in 1979. We were supposed to be a help to our wives but soon realized we had no idea what we were doing. I had many opportunities to work with Dennis during his Hy-Vee days. While he carefully protected the interest of his company, he was always fair and honest in his dealing. He always had that smile and a big laugh and was just fun to be around. Dennis - I will pray that God blesses your family and friends during this time of sorrow.

Bill Knapp II
West Des Moines, IA
Bill Knapp II
Friend
July 1, 2020
I attended school with Dennis at Hoover Elementary, Monroe Junior High, and one year at MC High School. It's been said by others, but Dennis really was one of the nicest people you could meet. A quick, easy smile and treated everyone respectfully. I can't help but smile right now while I'm thinking about him. He was that kind of guy. I'm lucky to have known him. My heart goes out to all of you in Dennis' extended family.
Alan Hayward
Classmate
July 1, 2020
I had the honor of knowing Dennis when I worked at the HyVee corporate office in 2000 and he was one of the nicest people you could ever hope to meet. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Dennis and his family.
Ryan Zimmerman
Ryan Zimmerman
Coworker
July 1, 2020
Dennis was a true friend and I deeply valued our relationship, back to when he first started his career with Hy-Vee. I've had many excellent clients during my career, but none better than Dennis. I'm sure God tapped his talents immediately after his arrival.
Harley Thornton
Friend
July 1, 2020
July 1, 2020
Denny was one of the kindest people I ever knew. We shared many good memories in high school and I always loved catching up with him through the years. My deepest sympathies to Deb and the family as they deal with the loss of Denny in the days ahead. May God give you the strength to remember the good as you grieve.
Tommie Mann
Classmate
July 1, 2020
We mourn your loss and think of you with love. I know Dennis was a fabulous family man and a loving grandfather.

Marlene and Rick Polmear and family
Marlene Polmear
Family
July 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Prayers for the family
Doug Angell
Classmate
July 1, 2020
Deb, Brant, Meredith and Alex -- I am so sorry for your loss. Dennis was one of the smartest, funniest, kindest and most honorable people I have ever had the privilege of knowing. Working with him, I learned a great deal about how to negotiate in a way that respects the needs of others and arrives at win-win results. I'll always remember fascinating conversations on a wide range of topics that usually ended with both of us laughing. I wish you peace and comfort in the knowledge that as accomplished as Dennis was in so many areas, he considered his family to be his greatest achievement and blessing. ~ Ruth Comer
Ruth Comer
Coworker
July 1, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of Dennis's passing. I remember him at Trinity and high school as a very kind person who was active in the church. My prayers are with you and your family through this difficult time.
Rhonda Solem Couch
Friend
July 1, 2020
So sorry to hear this news. Dennis was a wonderful man and mentor to me. He was a very strong leader as our department head but still knew how to have a great time. Helped me move a few times when we lived in Chariton and had a lot of fun playing rec league volleyball. Our prayers go out to Deb and family during this time. He will truly be missed by many.
John and Lori Mann
John Mann
Coworker
July 1, 2020
So very sorry for your family's loss
Jay Sheahan
Classmate
July 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss. Such kind, caring and intelligent children and grandchildren come as a result of a great father. Thank you to the family for the role they play in bettering others' lives.
Andrew Burg
July 1, 2020
So sorry to hear of Denny's passing, many fond memories with your family over the years. Definitely another one gone too soon. Love to all.
Amanda (Fielding) Bell
Friend
June 30, 2020
Brant, Rachel, Ben, Abby, Mia
Deb, Alex, Meredith and families,

Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time. Praying that you find peace and comfort through God's saving grace. May special family memories, fun times and love that you shared live in your hearts forever and bring you peace.

Cyndy & Steve Hockman
Cyndy Hockman
Family Friend
