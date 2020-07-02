Dennis A. Ausenhus
Ankeny - Monday, June 22, 2020, Dennis Ausenhus passed away at the age of 67. A visitation will be held 4-7 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Ankeny Memorial Funeral Home (4208 N. Ankeny Blvd). Due to Covid the visitation will be drive through only and guests are asked to stay in their vehicles. A private funeral will take place at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the funeral home with burial following at Ankeny Memorial Gardens.
Dennis was born on Saturday, August 16, 1952 to Norris "Happ" and Viola (Rinden) Ausenhus. He received his Bachelor's degree in Landscape Architecture from Iowa State University in 1975. Dennis married Deb Jensen and raised two sons and one daughter.
Dennis enjoyed a long career with Hy-Vee, Inc. where he developed long-lasting friendships. After retiring in 2013, Dennis and Deb enjoyed their time in Florida with family and friends.
Above all, Dennis was a man of faith, loved his family and was unequivocally kind to everyone he met.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother. He is survived by his wife, kids and 5 grandchildren.
Full obituary and instructions on viewing the funeral live stream at www.MemorialServicesOfIowa.com