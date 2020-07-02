Deb, Brant, Meredith, and Alex, not only was Dennis someone I reported to, but he became a friend. He was so kind to so many, not only in his working relationships, but family and friends. But, you already know this. He was truly and genuinely kind and fair to all. As all of the tributes on here show, he was well-respected and trusted by all who came in contact with him--he had integrity. It was a blessing to work with him directly as his admin for many years until he retired. Your family has always held a special place in my heart. I wish you peace and many great memories to fall back on. He truly will be missed by many. God received a genuinely good soul. I'm so very sorry for your loss. He loved you all so very much.

Tina MASSMAN

Coworker