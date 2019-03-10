Services
Thomas Funeral Homes-Corydon
303 E. Jefferson
Corydon, IA 50060
(641) 872-1410
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas Funeral Home
303 E. Jefferson
Corydon, IA
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
10:30 AM
Thomas Funeral Home
303 E. Jefferson
Corydon, IA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dennis Cawthorn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dennis Cawthorn


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Dennis Cawthorn Obituary
Dennis Cawthorn

Windsor Hts - Services for Dennis Cawthorn, 68, of Windsor Heights will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 13th at Thomas Funeral Home in Corydon. Interment will follow at Corydon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Thomas Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the family and will designated later. Condolences may be shared at www.thomasfh.com or facebook.com/thomasfuneralhome.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Kaye; daughter, Stacy Cawthorn Hestness; son, Bradley (Amy) Cawthorn; grandchildren: Cordell (Amber), Colten, Liberty, Mercedes, John (Maddie), Jacob, Jordan and Jenna; great grandchildren: Layne, Lana, Asher, and James; sister, Nancy (Jim) Jones; brother, Paul (Kris) Cawthorn and numerous extended family members and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Loyd and Mary; and in-laws: Delbert and Elizabeth Williamson and many other close relatives.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now