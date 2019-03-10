|
Dennis Cawthorn
Windsor Hts - Services for Dennis Cawthorn, 68, of Windsor Heights will be 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, March 13th at Thomas Funeral Home in Corydon. Interment will follow at Corydon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00-8:00 p.m. on Tuesday at Thomas Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the family and will designated later. Condolences may be shared at www.thomasfh.com or facebook.com/thomasfuneralhome.
Dennis is survived by his wife, Kaye; daughter, Stacy Cawthorn Hestness; son, Bradley (Amy) Cawthorn; grandchildren: Cordell (Amber), Colten, Liberty, Mercedes, John (Maddie), Jacob, Jordan and Jenna; great grandchildren: Layne, Lana, Asher, and James; sister, Nancy (Jim) Jones; brother, Paul (Kris) Cawthorn and numerous extended family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Loyd and Mary; and in-laws: Delbert and Elizabeth Williamson and many other close relatives.
Published in Des Moines Register on Mar. 10, 2019