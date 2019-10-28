|
Dennis Clark Williamson
Runnells - Dennis Clark Williamson, passed away October, 25, 2019 at the young age of 55. Visitation will be held at Iles Grandview Park Chapel from 5-8pm, Thursday, October 31, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 10am, Friday, November 1 also at the funeral home. Interment will be at the Warren-Powers Cemetery, Adelphi, Iowa.
Dennis is survived by his father, Raymond Williamson; his wife, Patti; his daughters, Kelsie and Brooke (Travis); his two brothers, Raymond Williamson and David (Katie) Williamson; 3 granddaughters, Audrie, Rae, and Bella Justice; and several beloved nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara.
Memorial contributions will be determined at a later date. For online condolences and an expanded obituary, please visit www.IlesCares.com.
Published in Des Moines Register from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019